Remains Of 20-Year-Old Twins Killed During Pearl Harbor Attacks Returned To Family
NEBRASKA - An emotional chapter is finally coming to a close for a Nebraska family.
78 years ago, 20-year-old twins Rudolph and Leo Blitz were aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Blitz family says the twins' bodies were unable to be identified until recently.
The brothers enlisted together when they were just 17 and the family says it's only fitting that they made it back home together. The only family member who still remembers the brothers is their younger sister 93-year-old, Betty.
She was able to make it to the funeral she says she's overjoyed that her brothers finally made it home.