Support Future Of Oklahoma Deer Hunting At QDMA Banquet August 24
Monday, August 12th 2019, 2:47 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tickets are on sale now for the Eastern Oklahoma Quality Deer Management Association's 16th Annual fund-raising banquet. The wildlife group works to support deer hunting through educating hunters and funding research to benefit whitetail deer management.
QDMA also works to support the future of deer hunting and management at local, state and national levels, according to founder and President Sam Myers. There will be great food, raffles, games and a live auction, Myers said.
The banquet will be from 5 to 10 p.m. August 24 at the Marriott Southern Hills in Tulsa.
Find out more and buy tickets at the QDMA website.