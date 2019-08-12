News
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell Wants To See Oklahoma As A Top 10 Tourism State
Monday, August 12th 2019, 5:59 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell is making big changes to Oklahoma's brand. Since taking office earlier this year, he has been focused on promoting our state as a destination for everyone.
Lt. Gov. Pinnell said no other state can match our heritage and history. Route 66, Native American history and the pioneering spirit are some things that set us apart. The state can provide an authentic American experience to visitors, and that's what we need to let the world know.
The lieutenant governor appeared on News On 6 at 4 p.m. with anchor Brian Dorman. Listen to his interview to learn more about the ideas Pinnell has for the state.