U.S. Veteran Talks About The Process Of Finding Saddam Hussein
TULSA, Oklahoma - A U.S. Veteran that helped with the capture of Saddam Hussein shares insight into the process of tracking down the warlord.
Eric Maddox contributed greatly to the interrogation process that led to the capture of Saddam Hussein. He suggests that using empathy was the difference that helped in his process of information gathering. He was assigned to Delta Force Special Operations team in Tikrit, which was part of the Joint Special Operations Command responsible for tracking the worlds most wanted men.
Maddox started his military career shortly after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. He was a U.S. Army paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and eventually entered Ranger School. He now is a speaker, negotiator, consultant, and an author. For more information on Maddox, you can visit his website.