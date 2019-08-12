Grady County Deputy Receives 'Life-Saving' Award For Actions In Stabbing Case
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association honored a Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy with its “Life Saving” Award.
Corey Loftice kicked down the front door of a Chickasha apartment last April to stop a woman, investigators said, had stabbed her fiance and her own mother.
Loftice himself nearly died three years ago, because his kidneys stopped functioning. An Oklahoma City woman donated one of her kidneys so Loftice could live. He returned to work three months later.
Loftice said he does his job the best way he can to help repay the kindness others have shown him.
“I don’t want them to feel like all their donations and time and effort were in vain, and not appreciated,” he said.
Loftice works the overnight shift for the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.