The results from the two life-saving drugs are "very good news" Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told The Associated Press.

According to Dr. Micheal Ryan of the World Health Organization about three-fourths of patients die if they don't receive care. More than 1,800 people have died since the outbreak began one year ago.

The study comes as reports suggests people in Congo are hesitate to trust treatment and avoid taking preventive measures.

As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta previously reported, the fight against Ebola has been complicated by a raging conflict in the region between rebel groups and the government as well as resistance from wary residents who don't trust the vaccine or public health workers.