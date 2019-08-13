Questions Raised Concerning Death Of Jeffery Epstein
New information is raising questions about the apparent suicide of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
The 66-year-old had been in federal custody since he was arrested on July 6th on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.
A photographer captured the moment Epstein was wheeled into a hospital in lower Manhattan on Saturday.
Shortly after, Epstein was pronounced dead, and his body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy, but U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the death of such a high-profile inmate demands answers.
A representative for the workers at the correctional center told CBS News that Epstein's apparent suicide was not a surprise.
She said staffing there is completely inadequate with workers routinely clocking over 60 hours a week-- leaving them overwhelmed-- and not alert.
Epstein's death automatically ends the criminal case against him, but not against the others who participated in the alleged crimes.
Attorney General Barr says anyone who committed crimes with Epstein should "not rest easy" and insists victims will be heard.