The cold front is progressing slowly across northern OK this morning along with some upper forcing moving eastward. This will bring a few scattered showers and across the region and the metro will have chances this morning through midday. This front will eventually bring some minor relief to the state, including northeastern OK today and southeastern OK tomorrow. Heat warnings and advisories will not be required today across northeastern OK, but a few counties will remain in heat advisories across southeastern OK into the Ark-La-Tex this afternoon. Surface temperatures will reach around 89 to 91 today across northeastern OK with heat index values nearing 97, while southeastern OK will top-out in the lower to mid-90s with heat index numbers near 105 to 110. This pattern will bring some dry air into the region later tonight and provide some pleasant mornings for the middle of the week before the heat and humidity gradually return into the weekend.