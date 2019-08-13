News
MyFord Touch Users May Receive $400 Payout In Lawsuit Settlement
MyFord touch users could receive up to a $400 payout following a class-action lawsuit.
Owners of Ford and Lincoln vehicles have complained about defective MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch multi-media systems for several years. Officials say Ford has set aside $17 million to settle the lawsuit.
“Class members are entitled to a dealer-installed or self-installed software update to the current compatible [MyFord Touch] software version,” Ford states on its website. “To determine if a software update is available for self-installation for your vehicle, click here.”
The money will reportedly go to owners of about 360,000 vehicles.