U.S. Senators Ask Amazon CEO If 'Amazon's Choice' Badge Is Deceptive
WASHINGTON, D.C - Two U.S. Congressmen want to know what amazon means when it gives a product an "amazon's choice" badge.
Senators Bob Menendez and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter yesterday for clarification from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The lawmakers believe the badges mislead consumers into thinking a product has been endorsed by amazon as "the best available."
"Amazon bears the responsibility of providing its customers with accurate information to ensure they can make informed purchasing decisions," Menendez and Blumenthal write in the letter. "Unfortunately, Amazon has failed to fulfill this responsibility with its use of the 'Amazon's Choice' badge. We are concerned the badge is assigned in an arbitrary manner, or worse, based on fraudulent product reviews."
The letter cited a Buzzfeed report that claims the retail giant often chooses "choice" products that are inferior or have manipulated reviews.