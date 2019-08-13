News
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 10:28 AM CDT
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.
Authorities said 56-year-old Daryl Clinton was booked into the jail August 6 after being booked on a complaint of possession of controlled dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.
According to the report, Clinton was placed under medical evaluation at the jail. He was found unresponsive around 4 a.m. Saturday, August 10.
Clinton was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Authorities said this is an active investigation.