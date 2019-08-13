The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Authorities said 56-year-old Daryl Clinton was booked into the jail August 6 after being booked on a complaint of possession of controlled dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

According to the report, Clinton was placed under medical evaluation at the jail. He was found unresponsive around 4 a.m. Saturday, August 10.    

Clinton was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said this is an active investigation.