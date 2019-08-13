Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary Broken Into Twice In 5 Days
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after thieves targeted a marijuana dispensary for the second time in less than a week.
Surveillance video shows a car driving through the front of High Class marijuana dispensary near 61st and 33rd West Avenue. The owner, Gerald Sander, says he installed surveillance cameras after the last incident.
Sanders says they didn't steal anything from him this time, but they went around the business breaking things which will be a big financial hit.
Sanders says his family had to take out a loan to pay for the damages the last time the store was robbed. That time three armed and masked men pointed a gun at him and got away in a black SUV.
Now Sanders doesn't know what's he's going to do because his money is running out.
"Right now I'm hurting and everything, but I know God is going to get us through this. He got me through where they had me face down on the ground with the gun, and I think he's going to get me up," said Sanders.
He says just he called the mayor's office and asked them what more can be done to protect his business because they can't have weapons in their stores.