News
Leg Braces Stolen From 13-Year-Old Girl Returned To McAlester Police
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The McAlester Police Department say a St. Louis girl will soon get her leg braces back after thieves stole them from a motel.
The Medaris family was stopping overnight in town this weekend when someone stole the suitcase with the braces inside. The 13-year-old needs the braces to walk and started school on Monday.
McAlester Police Officer Colby Barnett says the leg braces were returned in perfect condition on Tuesday. Barnett says someone put them in the duffel bag they stole and threw it next to a police car that was parked outside an officer’s house.
The Police department says it hopes to return the braces to the family Wednesday morning.