News
2 Tulsa Men Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle With Children Inside
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody in connection with a shooting two weeks ago.
Tulsa deputies and Sapulpa police arrested cousins Steven J. and Wendell S. Washington on Tuesday. The pair were arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill.
Previous Story: Tulsa Woman & Her Kids Shot At After Argument At Dispensary
Police say on July 29th, a woman flagged down a deputy and said two men shot into the back of her car where her children were sitting. The kids ranged in age from 8 months old to 14. The woman told the deputy her friend got into an argument with two men at 918 Buds, a dispensary near 74th Street North and Peoria.
When she left the business, she said the men followed them in a white Nissan. After they exchanged words on the road, deputies said that's when someone pulled out at a gun and started shooting.
Both men have been booked into Tulsa County Jail.