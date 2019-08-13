State Representative Starts Petition To Fight Constitutional Carry
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahomans will soon be able to carry guns without a license or without training. But one state lawmaker is trying to change the new law with a referendum petition.
The referendum calls for Oklahoma voters to decide whether constitutional carry or permitless carry should be legal in the state of Oklahoma.
This year, the legislature passed, and the governor signed a law doing away with the need for a license to carry a gun; and the training requirements that come along with it.
State Representative Jason Lowe (D) Oklahoma City said that’s a bad idea, especially in the wake of recent mass shootings.
“We believe that there’s a possibility that there could be a mass murder or mass killing in the state of Oklahoma. We’re trying to prevent that,” said Lowe.
Lowe said his plan is for a referendum petition that, with enough signatures, would allow voters to decide whether to do away with constitutional carry.
“And if it is a major issue, the people of Oklahoma should vote on it - not the legislature. Not the people here at the Capitol. The people of the state of Oklahoma,” said Lowe.
Here’s the problem: The petition would need almost 60,000 signatures submitted to the Oklahoma Secretary of State by the end of the month to get on the ballot.
Opponents said Lowe is just making political hay.
“I think it’s just political show. That’s all it is. I can barely qualify it as a Hail Mary,” said Don Spencer of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.
“This is a knee jerk reaction to the mass shootings that have taken place. Constitutional carry has absolutely nothing to do with these mass shootings,” said Spencer.
Constitutional carry goes into effect on November 1.