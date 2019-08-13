News
Tulsa Police Look For Person Of Interest In Double Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a woman who is considered a person of interest in a double homicide. Malik Morgan and DeAunte McKnight were killed in a gunfight outside VASA Fitness Center at 51st and Memorial on July 17.
A third man was wounded, officers said.
The lead homicide detective said they are not looking for any suspects because all the three victims shot at each other. However, on August 13, they issued a bulletin saying they need to interview Alkila Nicole Gray, 24, in connection to the deaths.
They say she was last known to be driving a silver BMW.
