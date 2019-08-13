TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma native and professional bull rider Ryan Dirteater is recovering after a bull stepped on his back during the PBR event in Tulsa last weekend.

He's a fan favorite around Green Country, and he suffered suffered several broken ribs and a possible collapsed lung.  Ryan took to social media to thank his fans for the prayers and messages.

"I'm trying to get back with everyone the best I can. The good news is I'm going to be okay. Just a little bump in the road. I'll be back," he said.