Bull Rider Ryan Dirteater Recovering From Injury After Tulsa PBR Event
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 5:53 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma native and professional bull rider Ryan Dirteater is recovering after a bull stepped on his back during the PBR event in Tulsa last weekend.
He's a fan favorite around Green Country, and he suffered suffered several broken ribs and a possible collapsed lung. Ryan took to social media to thank his fans for the prayers and messages.
"I'm trying to get back with everyone the best I can. The good news is I'm going to be okay. Just a little bump in the road. I'll be back," he said.
