Tulsa Co. Attorney's Office Helps Addicts Get Back On Their Feet
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Hundreds of recovering addicts are now getting more of the resources they need to get back on their feet from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.
Their office noticed many recovering addicts were getting clean, but didn't have basic toiletries to clean up for job interviews.
That's where the the Clean Slate Drive comes in.
The District Attorney's Office is collecting items such as body wash, laundry detergent, deodorant and toothpaste, then giving them to the Twelve and Twelve Recovery Center.
Cheryl Johnson started the drive, and said the office is making a bigger effort to help people move forward.
"It makes me feel really good our job is to help people succeed," Johnson said. "We're not what people think we are, we're not here to punish anybody, we are here to get their life together and provide the support."
Aaron Steckling is a former addict. He was in the DA's Office this afternoon and told News On 6, recovery is a battle, and he's grateful this kind of help is now available.
"Basically, it's like you get taken over by something like a substance or alcohol, or whatever your addiction is," Steckling said.
The drive goes on until Friday, August 16. The donation box is in the supervision program office on the first floor of the Tulsa County courthouse.
Items you can donate:
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Body wash
- Deodorant
- Shaving cream
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Laundry detergent