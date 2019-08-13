Green Country Churches Hand Out Back-To-School Supplies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Churches in Green Country are coming together to make sure kids all over the community have what they need as they head back to school.
"Some students, believe it or not, they go to school the first day and they don't even have a pencil," said Fellowship Church Ministries International Pastor Terry Vincent.
Stacks of notebook paper, folders, pencils and school supplies are piling up on the pews in Fellowship Church these days.
"There is more coming. This is just what we have right now," said Vincent.
Members of the congregation have been donating school supplies. It's a project Pastor Terry Vincent said every age group has been involved in, even the young people.
"They took their little earnings, whatever they had and said, ‘we want to get in on this,’" said Vincent.
Later this week, a group will get together and stuff the backpacks with school supplies.
This weekend at the church’s Back to School Bash, the backpacks will go to families in need. It is a project Vincent said he did at his former church. It touched so many families he said he is hoping the same thing happens here in Tulsa.
"Mothers were just crying just because, it was like, you know, ‘you just don't understand, I didn't have anything. I couldn't afford anything,’ and we were just so thankful to God that we were able to take what we had and be a blessing to them.”
Fellowship Church isn't alone. Other Green Country churches are also coming together to make sure kids have everything they need when they walk into their classrooms this school year.
Vincent said it’s a gift that keeps giving.
"So many families, because of the way the economy is, are dealing with so much hardship and difficulty right now. It has taken away their smile. Another term is joy. We just want to give them their smile back," said Vincent. "My father always said, ‘it's always nice to be nice.’ That is what we try to do."
The Back to School Bash is this Saturday at 10 a.m., outside of Fellowship Church.