Wednesday Is The Deadline For FEMA Assistance Following Historic Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wednesday is your last day to apply for federal assistance with FEMA to get help following all the recent historic flooding in Oklahoma.
It's been several months since the major flooding in Eastern Oklahoma, and FEMA even pushed back the original deadline to give people more time to get help.
FEMA says so far they've had over 5,000 Oklahomans who have applied for assistance since the flooding back in May.
Between May and June, FEMA says they have already given $65 million to residents across the state following tornadoes and historic flooding.
You can apply by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also call them at 1-800-621-3362, or use the FEMA app.
FEMA assistance helps with things like home repairs, personal property loss, and even rental assistance.