Tulsa Man Enters Guilty Plea to Fake Veterans Charity Scam
TULSA, Oklahoma - A year after being charged with creating a fake veterans charity organization, Jeff McDougal entered a guilty plea to 20 charges Tuesday afternoon, but his sentencing won't happened for another couple of months.
The Attorney General's office says they believe there are more than 20 victims who the state says McDougal defrauded of money by making them believe they were actually giving to another charity with a similar name.
McDougal is facing 18 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for an alleged charitable purpose.
He is also facing charges of making false statements on a registration application and using a name similar to a charitable organization for solicitation.