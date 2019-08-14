Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help to find their Most Wanted suspect of the week. Henry Cozart III, 24, is wanted for second-degree robbery after police say he took money from kids selling lemonade in June.

Police said Cozart talked to the three kids ages 10 to 12 at a lemonade stand on the corner of 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue on June 18, 2019.