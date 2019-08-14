Tulsa Most Wanted Accused Of Stealing Lemonade Stand Money From Kids
Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help to find their Most Wanted suspect of the week. Henry Cozart III, 24, is wanted for second-degree robbery after police say he took money from kids selling lemonade in June.
Police said Cozart talked to the three kids ages 10 to 12 at a lemonade stand on the corner of 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue on June 18, 2019.
Cozart asked the kids for change before stealing their money bag, investigators said. Officers said he made off with about $100.
Cozart is described as 5'9", 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He will be held on a $25,000 bond when captured. There may be a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.