News
Mystery Pig Outruns Crowd At Tahlequah Restaurant
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - A restaurant in Tahlequah released video of an unusual guest that caused quite the commotion.
Linney Breaux's Restaurant posted on Facebook that they launched a new Pork Belly Poboy on Tuesday, and a mysterious pig randomly showed up outside.
The pig started running loose, and a crowd tried to capture it. The pig finally ran into traffic but wasn't hurt. Turns out, it got away.
At last check, it's still on the run. No one knows who the pig belongs to, according to the Facebook post. Several people commented that they have seen the little porker around town at various locations.
The restaurant asked anyone who captures the pig to let them know as they think someone is missing a pet.