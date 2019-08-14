Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief Indicted For Bribery
George Phillip Tiger, once principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation has been indicted for bribery, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Tiger, 69, "did corruptly solicit, demand, accept and agree to accept a thing of value from persons known to the Grand Jury, intending to be influenced and rewarded in connection with a transaction or series of transactions of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town involving $5,000.00 or more," a news release states.
The alleged bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds took place on or about September 26, 2017, to Februrary 15, 2019, when Tiger was an agent of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, the release states.
Tiger lost a bid for re-election after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation tribal council approved a "no confidence" vote in his ability to lead the tribe.