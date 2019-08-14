News
Suspected Prowler Captured On Game Cam, Wagoner Co. Sheriff's Office Says
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating prowlers and hopes the public will recognize a suspect caught on a game camera.
Deputies said they have responded to the Porter and Redbird areas several times in the last couple of weeks. The game cam showed a man walking through a yard, carrying something in his hand.
He has long hair pulled back in a ponytail that goes to the middle of his back. If you recognize him, call the Wagoner Couty Sheriff's Office.