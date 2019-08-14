News
Resolved: City Of Tulsa Supports Woman's Right To Breastfeed In Public
The City of Tulsa adopted a resolution that says the city supports a woman's right to breastfeed in public.
The resolution says the city will encourage restaurants and other public places to value breastfeeding in their establishments.
It also states the City of Tulsa will will clearly identify municipal public places as being free for women to express breast milk and breastfeed without the obligation to cover up.
A group of mothers held a "nurse in" at a public building in Tulsa earlier this year after a witness says a bailiff there ordered a mother to stop breast-feeding in the hallway.
Related Story: Mothers Hold Peaceful Protest At Tulsa Municipal Courthouse