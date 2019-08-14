TPD Investigating Midtown Burglaries Caught on Camera
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after at least two homes near 21st and Lewis were broken into Tuesday.
Doorbell video shows a man slamming into the door of a home near 26th Street and Columbia Place, triggering an alarm.
"You feel violated. You feel used. You feel all of those things,” homeowner Tom Ackley said.
Ackley and his wife weren't home at the time but a neighbor noticed when the alarm got louder and called 911.
"There's a sense of community here that works,” Ackley said.
Before the break-in, the doorbell video shows another man knocking on their door to see if anyone is home.
The two go in together, and they don't leave empty-handed. They took a drawer from the couple's jewelry chest, filled with what Ackley said is thousands of dollars’ worth of their belongings.
"They went through drawer by drawer and emptied all of that stuff into one of the bottom drawers,” he said.
Ackley said when they came home, they discovered the two men went through other parts of the home, too.
About a mile away, another neighbor captured video of what appears to be one of the same men.
"I would like to see these fellas get caught. I'd like to have them not disturb others,” Ackley said.
Ackley said while he's glad he has the doorbell video showing what happened, he plans to take things a step further, and put cameras inside his home, too.
"We've ended up just feeling a whole lot of gratitude, quite frankly, that it wasn't any worse,” he said.
Tulsa Police said officers found a safe on the side of the road from one of the homes that was broken into, and said it will go back to its rightful owner.
If you recognize either of the men in the video call CrimeStoppers at 918 596 COPS.