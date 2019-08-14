Blind Tulsa Comedian Goes Big With Comedy Tour
TULSA, Oklahoma - A disability shouldn’t derail a dream, and Tulsa local Leon Purley hasn’t let his blindness derail his. News on 6 visited “Leon The Jokester” two years ago when he was just getting started, now he’s excited about a coast to coast comedy tour.
“My Biggest gig is coming up, Hartford, Connecticut. I get to get on an airplane to do comedy,” Purley said.
He’ll follow up with a trip to California.
Purley has Retinitis Pigmentosa, and is almost totally blind.
“I’m not gonna let that stop me. Like I said before, we’ll keep pushing forward and it is what it is,” he said.
Purley said he’s made peace with his disability. "Walk by faith not by sight" is his motto.
“I’ve got lives to change and impact through the form of humor and comedy," he said.
Laughter is the cure all, for him and for us.
You can find him at his website.