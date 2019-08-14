State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister Talks About The State Of Oklahoma's Education
TULSA, Oklahoma - State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister joined News On 6 to talk about the current state of Oklahoma's education as kids are headed back to school.
Hofmeister said that students will be going back to school with nearly $75 million in funding this year, and that the state's improvements on education legislature is not "one and done." She said that in only 2 years the state legislature has added nearly added $620 million in funding, most of which goes towards teacher pay raise.
"We're not going to have success in one simple step," Hofmeister said.
She also mentioned that class sizes and schools using funds for staff, supplies, and needs of students will have parents noticing the improvements.
Hofmeister said she will continue to advocate for further needs of educators and students.
"We're not done and we cannot let off the gas." she said.