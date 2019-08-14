Porter Family Uneasy After Man Walks Through Their Back Yard On Camera
PORTER, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man seen on a trail camera walking through a woman's back yard in the middle of the night.
The Sheriff said while this person has not committed a crime, it’s important to figure out who is he and why he was walking through the property.
Brandi Yocham caught pictures of a man on her trail camera walking behind her mom's home late at night.
"It was scary, very scary because me and my kids were here and my mom’s here, it’s just scary," said Brandi Yocham.
Yocham said before catching that man on camera, weird things had been happening over the last two months at her mom’s rural home in Porter.
Along with hearing banging on their shed and having rocks thrown at them she said things “just progressively kept getting worse and worse and worse.”
Yocham said she called the Sheriff's Office, but no one has been able to figure out who the man is. That’s why she invested in some flood lights and installed a trail camera, and even got a dog.
In addition to putting up lights and that camera the homeowners have also put up a private property sign and warning people about their dog.
The trail cam caught those images. Sheriff Chris Elliott said while he has no reason to believe the man in the photos has committed any crimes, but he said he still wants to identify and talk to him.
"We don't know if this person is intent on committing a crime, or maybe he's just using her property for a short cut. We are not sure at this point," said Elliott.
While the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office tries to figure out who the man is, he said taking steps to protect your home and loved ones like Yocham did is a great way to deter crime.
"I just hope whoever it is, they find him and it stops," said Yocham.
Elliott said no matter how big or small you think an issue may be, he said people can always call them.
"We encourage anybody to call us anytime they are even the least bit concerned," said Elliott.
If you have any information on who that man may be, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.