Israel Bars 2 U.S. Congresswomen From Visiting Country
JERUSALEM - The Associated Press reports Israel is barring two U.S. congresswomen from visiting country.
The country is blocking U.S. Democratic members of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Thursday.
This after President Donald Trump said Israel should bar the two Democratic U.S. congresswomen from visiting the country.
Israel's prime minister and other top officials were meeting to reevaluate the decision to allow Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to visit next week. Both are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and support a boycott of Israel.
Trump tweeted Thursday: "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed" the Americans to visit, claiming: "They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds."
The Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, had said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.