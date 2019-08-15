News
Tulsa Most Wanted Now In Custody, Accused Of Stealing Lemonade Stand Money From Kids
Tulsa Police arrested their Most Wanted suspect of the week. Henry Cozart III, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday, August 14 for second-degree robbery after police said he took money from kids selling lemonade earlier this summer.
Police said Cozart robbed three kids ages 10 to 12 at a lemonade stand on the corner of 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue on June 18, 2019.
Cozart asked the kids for change before stealing their money bag, investigators said. Officers said he made off with about $100.