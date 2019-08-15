News
Oologah Kids Have Fun In The Sun Thanks To Fire Department
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - Some Oologah kids got to have a great time on a hot summer day thanks to the Oologah Fire Department. Firefighters provided water for preschoolers at Oologah Academy for Early Education.
Preschool Director Georgina Barbee says it's become a tradition to invite the fire department out each year before school starts.
"They love it, and I think our firefighters do, too. This is something fun that they're not rescuing people," Barbee said.
Firefighter Luke Baines said it's just another way of serving the community.
"Just every opportunity to be a part of the small town here, let the kids have some fun, we love it," he said.