Man Who Fired At FBI Agents In Delaware County Sentenced To Prison
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting at FBI agents has been sentenced to federal prison. Brian Kirk Marshall was sentenced to 382 months in prison for shooting at agents trying to arrest him in Delaware County in October 2018.
Marshall pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to assaulting federal officers, obstruction of justice by attempting to kill witnesses, and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The FBI was trying to execute a search warrant for Marshall’s Delaware County residence; as well as an arrest warrant for interstate communication of threats Marshall allegedly made, in which he threatened to kill police officers.