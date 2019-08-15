News
Man Waves Down Passersby For Help After Tulsa Stabbing
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 1:34 PM CDT
Updated:
A stabbing victim waved down passersby for help Thursday afternoon, Tulsa Police said. The man was stabbed in the back while at an apartment building on the northwest corner of Archer and Utica, according to TPD.
Officers said the man was able to talk to police and tell them what happened. Officers went into the building and spoke to several people there. Two of those people were taken downtown for questioning, according to TPD.
Police said all the people know each other. No word yet on the victim's condition.