Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on a plane Thursday afternoon that crashed in Tennessee, according to reporting from TV station WJHL.

The latest report as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time indicated that Earnhardt was taken to an area hospital. However, multiple early reports are that both Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, survived the crash, which happened in Elizabethton -- northeast of Johnson City and south of Bristol.

Dale's sister, Kelley, posted this tweet, confirming that everybody on board the plane survived.

 

This is a developing story.