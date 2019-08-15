Tulsa's Halo Brew Is Coffee With A Calling
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new product about to hit store shelves in Oklahoma is designed to give you a little pick-me-up without too much sugar. It’s called Halo Brew, and it’s cold-brewed coffee in a can designed to be served cold.
Halo Brew was created by Daniel Kloehr, a Oral Roberts University grad and former baseball player who often found himself searching for a coffee drink with a little sweetness, but not too much sugar, when he needed a little boost in the middle of the morning.
When he couldn’t find what he was looking for, he developed it himself. Halo Brew has four flavors: original, with a little
cream and sugar, mocha, vanilla and maple. All of them have 70 to 90 calories.
Halo Brew is coffee with a calling.
“A portion of the sale of every single can goes directly to the Create a Dream Program," said Daniel Kloehr.
Currently the program is supporting an orphanage in Haiti. Finally, cold-brewed coffee is different.
“Instead of a couple of minutes to brew hot coffee, it takes 12 to 24 hours to do a cold brew," he said.