Tulsa Police Make Arrest For Recent Dispensary Burglaries
Tulsa Police arrested a man in connection with a rash of recent marijuana dispensary burglaries.
Police said Keyshawn Kaufman was booked into jail August 15. Officers are still looking for the other person involved in the burglary spree. Kaufman was booked on complaints of second-degree burglary and attempted burglary.
Police said they believe he teamed up with another man and broke into four dispensaries last Friday, August 10. They said surveillance video showed a gold Ford Crown Victoria with front-end damage at one of the scenes.
Police said Keyshawn Kaufman went to all this trouble and could face four felony charges, but essentially got away with nothing.
"Like why would you do something like that? Why would you cost other people grief and money and time so you can get what? Nothing?" Happy Dispensaries employee Travis Kueneman said.
Surveillance camera video from the business shows two men breaking through the front door, rummaging through the store and leaving quickly.
Kueneman said employees lock up all their products in a safe each night and said the two men who broke in only got away with three empty plastic bottles.
It's a similar story at three other dispensaries. Police said the men couldn't get into Medijuana, and nothing was stolen at Verde Dispensary or Mary Jane's Treehouse Dispensary.
Surveillance video from Mary Jane's helped police track down Keyshawn Kaufman Thursday morning near Harvard and Admiral.
An officer saw the gold Ford Crown Victoria at QuikTrip near Harvard and Admiral and brought Kaufman in for questioning. Police said he admitted to detectives that he was involved in the break-ins.
“He admitted that it was his vehicle on the video surveillance and that he was responsible. I think he stated in one incident, he broke into the business but on another, he was just outside while someone else broke into the business,” Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
While police are still looking for another man, Kueneman said he's thankful nothing worse happened, and he's ready to get back to work.
Kaufman is scheduled to appear in court next week.
If you have any idea who the other man is, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.