Tulsa Church Buys Event Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Church purchased the Spirit Bank Events Center in Bixby, with plans to renovate it and move their congregation there in 18 months. Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church said the purchase price was $10.5 million.
Todd said five years ago, he first thought about the potential of moving into the events center, and in the time since, the need for additional space has increased.
The new building has a 35,000 square foot arena.
“I really do believe wherever we are, those same people and that same momentum is going to come and honestly, our facility now cannot handle what was happening. We were up to five services this past year and it was really difficult to get people in and out, and we want to create a better experience for people to come experience hope,” Todd said.
The Center has a 900 space parking garage.
Their current building is a former Food Lion grocery store at Pine and Union.
The new building was designed for pro basketball, but was never a success at making money.
“It's going to be fun trying to figure out how to do it. We are going to change this significantly” said Todd, who said the renovation plans are just beginning.
A smaller church leases the space now, and they’ll stay for the time being.
“We want this to be a win for the city and for all the businesses around here, we really want to help be a blessing,” Todd said.