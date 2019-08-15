News
Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting At Silvercreek Apartments
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 9:24 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a shooting at in Southeast Tulsa.
According to Tulsa Police, officers responded after a call was made about a shootout.
Upon arriving officers said they discovered a male shot in the lower back. Officers said that man's condition is serious but likely not fatal.
Police said they are searching for a black car that left the complex.
We will update this story as it develops...