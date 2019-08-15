Police Investigate Suspicious Death Of Owasso Woman
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police say they are investigating the death of a young mother found dead in her apartment.
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, now officers are trying to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to her death.
Police say 32-year-old Ashley Bryan was found dead in her Owasso apartment by a family member around 9 a.m. on August 9th. Investigators say they are waiting on the Medical Examiner's report to move forward.
People close to Bryan say she loved being a mother and always worked hard to take care of her kids. They say she had babies who will now be forced to grow up without her. They say, "her kind heart and warm smile will be missed by many."
Police say they don't have many answers at this point.
"It is under investigation because it is such a young person.” “There was really no reason for them to be deceased,” said Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman.
There is a GoFundMe set up for Ashley's three kids. The page says the donations will be used towards the kids' education.
