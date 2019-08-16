Lane Closures On I-44 For Widening Project Start
TULSA, Oklahoma - Happening Friday, I-44 is now down to just two lanes near 165th East Avenue as crews work to finish the final leg of a widening project.
for the time being, this will cause delays for drivers as this is a very busy stretch in Tulsa.
The plan is to have four lanes in each direction to keep up with all of the vehicles.
The stretch of roadway where I-244 merges with I-44 near 165th East Avenue sees about 66,000 drivers daily, according to ODOT.
The plan is to widen the stretch of I-44 to four lanes from where it merges with I-244, to 193rd East Avenue.
Crews have finished working near the merge and near 193rd; now they are working in the middle near 165th East Avenue.
During the construction, ODOT says speeds will be reduced in that area. So drivers will need to use extra caution.
ODOT says this a $20 million expansion and will take about one year to complete.