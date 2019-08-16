Heat And Humidity Return For The Weekend
The heat and humidity will be the common dominator for most locations today into the weekend, but a few showers or storms will also be possible for some locations.
The overnight storm complex from eastern Kansas into western Missouri has deposited an outflow boundary across far northeastern OK that is moving slowly southwest. A few showers and storms will develop along and behind this feature for the next several hours and may impact extreme northeastern OK and western Arkansas. A few of the hi-res model runs do develop a few storms near and east of the metro but it’s unclear to what extent. I feel the need to continue with a chance between now and 11am for these areas.
Later today, we should be experiencing muggy and breezy weather as southwest winds from 15 to 25 move across most of eastern OK along and highs move in the mid to upper 90s. The local dews may continue to be slow to rise due to the westerly component of the wind but will still help to produce heat index values from 105 to 108 across the area. While these numbers do reach heat advisory levels today, the time and space of such values may continue to be small and widespread advisories may not be issued today. These values will be reached this weekend into next week for a larger area and heat advisories will be required.
The upper air flow continues form the northwest today but will be transitioning to a zonal or westerly flow later tonight into this weekend. The result will be to keep most of the storms slightly north of the state line later tonight into Saturday, but Sunday a weak disturbance may produce a few more across eastern OK during the afternoon. Even though our storm chances will remain low, any mature storms cold produce damaging downbursts of wind.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great weekend.
Alan Crone