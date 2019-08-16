Later today, we should be experiencing muggy and breezy weather as southwest winds from 15 to 25 move across most of eastern OK along and highs move in the mid to upper 90s. The local dews may continue to be slow to rise due to the westerly component of the wind but will still help to produce heat index values from 105 to 108 across the area. While these numbers do reach heat advisory levels today, the time and space of such values may continue to be small and widespread advisories may not be issued today. These values will be reached this weekend into next week for a larger area and heat advisories will be required.