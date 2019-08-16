News
News On 6's Best Summer Ever Contest Winner Revealed
Friday, August 16th 2019, 8:02 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Bill Knight, representing Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers, was on-site to present this year's winner with the keys to her new car.
Kristy Fultz was the winner on Friday and says the experience left her speechless.
Best Summer Ever is a 9-week contest with daily giveaways from our weekly sponsors, culminating in the grand prize giveaway which features seven finalists drawn from hundreds of thousands of entries. Fultz becomes the eighth grand prize winner of the annual contest.
