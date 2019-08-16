News
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man freed after spending 20-years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is now accused of trying to kill another man.
Tulsa Police arrested Demarco Carpenter on Thursday. He's charged with one count of shooting with the intent to kill. In 2016, a judge declared him innocent of a deadly 1994 drive-by shooting.
Last Tuesday, officers found a man inside a parked car near Pine and MLK with gunshot wounds. They say they believe Carpenter shot that man elsewhere. At last check, the victim was in critical condition.