News
Virgin Galactic Unveils 'Gateway To Space'
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Virgin Galactic is making airports a thing of the past.
The company unveiled its spaceport called "Gateway to Space" in New Mexico on Thursday. The building will eventually serve future Virgin Galactic customers in their commercial flights to space. But until space flights are ready for take-off the "Gateway to Space" will feature an interactive and digital experience for people to see what space travel will be like.
It will also host the company's test flight program.