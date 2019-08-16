News
Glenpool Police Searching For 3 Connected To Stolen Bank Card
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Glenpool Police are looking for three people who they say used a stolen bank card at QuikTrip twice.
Police released photos of three people they are looking for on Friday. Officers say a girl’s wallet was stolen from her vehicle and later a woman and two men went into the QuikTrip and used her card to buy cigarettes and fill up a gas can.
Police say then returned and used the card to fill up another tank after that. If you recognize the individuals you are asked to call Glenpool Police.