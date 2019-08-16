Tulsa SPCA Hosting 'Clear The Shelter' Event Saturday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa SPCA is taking part in a national movement on Saturday to "Clear The Shelters" and promote pet adoptions in Green Country.
This is the fifth year the event has been in Tulsa and this year 23 Northeast Oklahoma shelters are participating. The shelters will have all sorts of deals, like "name your price," where you can pick your pet and then pick your donation.
The goal is to find new homes for as many cats and dogs as possible.
"We have a pet overpopulation problem in Tulsa so being able to find a home for all of the animals that are currently sitting in shelters is incredibly important. It also allows, the people to save the dog they adopt and they save another one because then we have an empty space to bring another dog in," said Mindy Tiner with Tulsa SPCA
Tulsa SPCA is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday for adoptions.