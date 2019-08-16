4 More Oklahoma Counties Now Eligible For Disaster Assistance
TULSA, Oklahoma - Four additional Oklahoma counties have been approved for public assistance after the flooding and severe weather that impacted the state from May 7 to June 9.
Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Tillman counties will now have access to federal funding to assist with repairs.
Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Le Flore, Logan, Lincoln, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Osage, Okfuskee, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Roger Mills, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods and Woodward were already approved.
The State of Oklahoma said disaster estimates are now at more than $30 million including response costs.