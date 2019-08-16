News
UPDATE: Tulsa Clarehouse Hospice Guests Moved After Sewage Leak
TULSA, Oklahoma - People getting end-of-life care at a Tulsa hospice facility were forced to go to other facilities after raw sewage started running through the property.
We're told a blocked line cause the sewage to back up into Clarehouse, located near 76th and Mingo.
Within hours, guests were taken to Porta Caeli House at 2440 North Harvard Avenue. Clarehouse and Porta Caeli are non-profit hospice facilities that provide free 24-hour care to those in their final days and weeks.